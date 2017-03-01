(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for March 1, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.28.2017

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Man's best friend joins Exercise Cope North and Misawa's veterinarians help oral health with a new collaboration

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.28.2017 01:19
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for March 1, 2017, by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Friends
    Japan
    Health
    Guam
    Air Base
    Australia
    Pet
    Misawa
    Vets
    Cope North
    Alliance
    Exercise
    Dog
    Furry

