Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.



The Marines with 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, from Camp Pendleton, California are getting ready for their final evaluation in preparation for deployment with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit later this spring. 3-5 was designated the Marine Corps' experimental unit last summer with the mission to test new technology, gear and concepts equipped to them to help modernize the force.



Also in the News

The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society's 2017 Fund Drive has kicked-off. The program is the official military-aid society-for the Department of the Navy, providing financial assistance to Marines, Sailors, and their families. For more information on how to support the fund drive visit the n-m-c-r-s-fund-drive.org



Also in the Corps,

The Combat Center's Fabrication Laboratory at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twenty-nine Palms, California, held an open house February 21st, showcasing different equipment and capabilities the lab can provide Marines in both training and potentially in combat.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.