    Air Force Radio News 27 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Air Force is retiring the MQ-1 Predator remotely piloted aircraft and will transition solely to the MQ-9 Reaper. Also, Airmen are working with NASA and the Defense Department to test space capsule recovery systems.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New York Air National Guard
    NASA
    MQ-9 Reaper
    MQ-1 Predator
    Remotely Piloted Aircraft
    RPA
    AFRN
    Orion Crew Module Spacecraft
    Space Capsule Recovery Systems

