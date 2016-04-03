Date Taken: 03.04.2016 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 19:10 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46956 Filename: 1702/DOD_104112888.mp3 Length: 00:00:30 Year 2017 Genre Blues Location: KR

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, FED finishes placement of water towers at USAG Humphreys, by Yong-un Yi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.