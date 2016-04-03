(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FED finishes placement of water towers at USAG Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.04.2016

    Audio by Yong-un Yi 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Far East District finishes placement of water towers at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2016
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 19:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46956
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104112888.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FED finishes placement of water towers at USAG Humphreys, by Yong-un Yi, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    USACE
    Far East District
    FED

