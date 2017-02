Soldiers Radio News

SRN022417A- Soldiers stationed in Asia must maintain readiness and Operation Cobra-Gold maintains international partnerships



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



US ARMY JAPAN COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL JAMES PASQUARETTE DISCUSSES WHY HIS MAIN FOCUS FOR HIS SOLDIERS IS READINESS.



"ITS ABOUT BEING READY TODAY BASED ON THE THREAT OF NORTH KOREA OR SOMETHING THAT MIGHT HAPPEN WHERE THEY HAVE TO FIGHT TONIGHT. ARE THEY INDIVIDUALLY READY FOR WHAT THE ARMY ASKS THEM TO DO ON A DAILY BASIS. YOU’RE NOT GOING TO HAVE A BIG RAMP UP LIKE IN THE UNITED STATES WHEN YOU HAVE 6-7 MONTHS TO GET READY AND THEN WE SEND YOU OFF SOMEWHERE. NO YOU MUST BE READY TODAY



DEPUTY COMMANDING GENERAL UNITED STATES ARMY PACIFIC BRIGADIER GENERAL BRYAN E SUNTHEIMER EXPLAINS COBRA-GOLD THE LARGEST SECURITY COOPERATION EXERCISE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION



".COBRA GOLD IS A ANNUAL EXERCISE TO MAINTAIN READINESS AND ENHANCE CAPABILITIES IT ALSO SHOWS OUR PARTNERSHIP IN ADVANCING PROSPERITY AND SECURITY IN THE INDO-ASIA-PACIFIC REGION"



