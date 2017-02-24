Marine Minute

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, spoke with other Sea-Service military leaders at a luncheon during AFCEA West 2017, on February 23rd in San Diego. General Neller spoke on the importance of toughness and how it directly impacts our military's readiness:



SB1 (00:13): "The military's here to defend the nation. We're here to fight! And if you're gonna fight you gotta be mentally, physically, morally, spiritually fit. (And that take's a lot of individual work and it takes leadership from everybody in the chain of command.)"



Also in the Corps,

Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan were in attendance for a ceremony dedicated to a newly built Purple Heart monument at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, February 22nd. Marines of 5th Marine Regiment dedicated the first monument of it's kind not only to 5th Marines, but all recipients of the Purple Heart Medal.



