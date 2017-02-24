Today's Stories: The Air Force released updates to the Selective Re-enlistment Bonus program. Also, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, is testing a new environmentally friendly bio-based grease.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 11:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46937
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104107022.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 24 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT