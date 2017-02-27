(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report for February 27, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for February 27, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.24.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Devin Phommachanh 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, multinational exercise Cobra Gold 2017 wraps up in the Kingdom of Thailand and air traffic controllers on the Korean Peninsula stay ready to fight tonight.

    AUDIO INFO

    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 27, 2017, by Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Korea
    air traffic control
    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    Marine Corps
    Army
    MARFORPAC
    Pacific Radio Report
    Keren Solano
    PRR
    Felisha Vongphakdy
    Lieutenant General David Berger

