Soldiers Radio News

SRN022317B- Strykers train long distance and Soldiers in Japan experience a drop in their COLA



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



2ND ENGINEER BATTALION STRYKER TEAMS HAVE BEEN QUALIFYING IN THEIR LONG DISTANCE RANGE TRAINING. SSG GREGORY JONES FROM THE 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM IS PLEASED WITH THE BRIGADES PROGRESS.



"ITS ACTUALLY GOING GOOD, THE SCORES ARE GETTING EXPONENTIALLY BETTER AS THEY GO ALONG. WE GOT LAND WE GOT AMMUNITION WE’LL MAKE SURE WE GOT TRAINED PROFICIENT CREWS ORDER TO BE A LETHAL FIGHTING FORCE. "





SOLDIERS LIVING OVERSEAS IN JAPAN ARE EXPERIENCING A DROP IN THEIR COST OF LIVING ALLOWANCE. MASTER SERGEANT DAVID WEAVER CHIEF OF FINANCIAL SERVICES EXPLAINS WHY



"ITS BASED OFF THE DOLLAR BUYING POWER SO AS THE YEN RATE GETS STRONGER THE BUYING POWER OF THE DOLLAR DECREASES THEREFOR THE COLA RATE DROPS. SO ONE MONTH IT COULD BE HIGHER, THE NEXT LOWER SOMETIMES IT WILL STAY THE SAME BUT EVERY TWO WEEKS THE EXCHANGE RATE IS WHAT WE LOOK AT. . ."





