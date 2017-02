Soldiers Radio News

SRN022317A- The 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade gets an upgrade and Army Engineer Divers practice on land



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM THE 35TH AIR DEFENSE ARTILLERY BRIGADE IN KOREA ARE GETTING AN UPGRADE TO THEIR PATRIOT MISSILE SYSTEM. LOGISTIC LEAD STEVEN KNIERIM EXPLAINS THE MODERNIZATION



"ITS ALL PART OF MODERNIZING THE US PATRIOT FLEET AND WERE STARTING HERE AT 35TH BRIGADE NOT ONLY WILL IT IMPROVE RELIABILITY AND MAINTAINABILITY BUT IT ALSO ADDS SOME SERIOUS CAPABILITIES TO THIS RADAR HERE



THE 511TH ENGINEER DIVE DETACHMENT AT CAMP BUREN TOOK THEIR TRAINING OUT OF THEIR USUAL ELEMENT BY BLOWING STUFF UP ON LAND INSTEAD OF UNDERWATER. CAPTAIN WILLIAM GUINTHER EXPLAINS WHY



"DIVER COMPETENCY STARTS ON LAND IF YOU CAN'T WELD ON SURFACE YOU CANT WELD UNDER WATER IF YOU CAN'T SET DEMOLITION ON LAND. YOU CAN'T SET DEMOLITION UNDER WATER."



