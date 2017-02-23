(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 23 February 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 23 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group out of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, found a way to save money by sharing resources with the Navy. Also, Civil Engineer airmen at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska participated in an oil spill response training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.23.2017 14:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46928
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104104655.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 23 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Tyndall AFB
    Civil Engineer
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Communication Tower
    AFRN
    53rd Weapons Evaluation Group
    Oil Spills
    Arctic Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT