Today's Stories: The 53rd Weapons Evaluation Group out of Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, found a way to save money by sharing resources with the Navy. Also, Civil Engineer airmen at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska participated in an oil spill response training.
Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 14:13
Category:
|Newscasts
Audio ID:
|46928
Filename:
|1702/DOD_104104655.mp3
Length:
|00:00:59
Year
|2016
Genre
|Blues
Location:
|US
Web Views:
|1
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
