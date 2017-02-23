Today's Stories: Travis Air Force Base is supporting FEMA's response to the flooding in California. Also, the QF-16 took its first flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico.
This work, Air Force Radio News 23 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
