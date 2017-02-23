Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marines and sailors with the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit are currently participating in Exercise-Sea-Soldier-2017 off the coast of Oman until the end of February. Exercise Sea Soldier is an annual-bilateral-exercise conducted with the Royal Army of Oman, and is designed to demonstrate the co-operability of the two nations while maintaining regional stability and security.

Also in the Corps

The Defense Suicide Prevention Office recognized and presented Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, with its first Outreach Recognition Award, February 22. The award was presented to the installation because of their exceptional suicide prevention efforts during last September's Suicide Prevention Month campaign. The Defense Suicide Prevention Office presents the award to one installation from each service.

In Marine Corps history,

February 23rd marks the 72nd anniversary of Marines victoriously raising the American flag on Mt. Suribachi during the Battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.