    Apache Offloading Radio

    GERMANY

    02.22.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. John Archiquette 

    American Forces Network Europe

    Two C-5 Galaxy transports made the journey to Ramstein Air Base with a unique payload: Four Apache attack helicopters. SSgt John Archiquette tells us about a joint team of airman and soldiers braved the wind and rain to offload and assemble the helicopters within hours of their arrival

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 03:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Apache Offloading Radio, by SSgt John Archiquette, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

