    Pacific Radio Report Tease for February 24, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin and Cpl. Devin Phommachanh

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report teaser, PACOM Commander Admiral Harry Harris emphasized security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific at a Naval Conference in San Diego, and the U.S. Patriot Missile capabilities gets an upgrade.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report Tease for February 24, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin and Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Pacific Radio Report
    Admiral Harry Harris
    U.S. Patriot Missile
    PRR

