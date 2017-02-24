In this Pacific Radio Report, PACOM Commander Admiral Harry Harris emphasized security in the Indo-Asia-Pacific at a Naval Conference in San Diego, and the U.S. Patriot Missile capabilities gets an upgrade.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2017 02:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46915
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104103256.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 24, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin and Cpl Devin Phommachanh, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT