(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for February 23, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for February 23, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.23.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Radio Report Marines learn unique survival training, and service members from Okinawa help kids in the Philippines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46914
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104100948.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 23, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Thailand
    Philippines
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT