Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 17:51 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46914 Filename: 1702/DOD_104100948.mp3 Length: 00:02:00 Year 2014 Genre Blues Location: JP

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 23, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.