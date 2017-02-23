In this Radio Report Marines learn unique survival training, and service members from Okinawa help kids in the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.22.2017 17:51
|Location:
|JP
This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 23, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
