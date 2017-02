Soldiers Radio News

SRN022217B- Vice President Pence addresses NATO and Apache helicopters are shipped to Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE CONTINUED HIS TOUR OF EUROPE SPEAKING TO THE NATO COUNCIL ON THE NEW ADMINISTRATIONS EXPECTATIONS OF FUTURE PARTNERSHIPS



"AMERICA WILL DO OUR PART BUT EUROPE'S DEFENSE REQUIRES EUROPE'S COMMITMENT AS MUCH AS OURS. THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE EXPECT OUR ALLIES TO DO MORE AND THE PRESIDENT EXPECTS REAL PROGRESS BY THE END OF 2017. "





4 APACHE HELICOPTERS WERE OFFLOADED FROM TWO C-5 GALAXY'S IN RAMESTIEN AIRBASE GERMANY TO SUPPORT OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP JOLLY EXPLAINS THE MESSAGE TRANSPORTING AIRCRAFT ACROSS THE WORLD SENDS.



".THIS FEEDS INTO THE SPEED OF ASSEMBLY WE HAVE TO RECOGNIZE WHAT OUR AGGRESSORS ARE DOING, HOW FAST CAN WE DECIDE WHAT WE NEED TO DO AND THEN HOW FAST CAN WE ASSEMBLE AND THEN THAT WILL ENABLE OUR DECISION MAKERS ON WHAT DECISIONS TO MAKE. ."





