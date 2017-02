Soldiers Radio News

SRN022217A-Former 82nd Airborne Commander reflects on responding to Hurricane Katrina and Army Reserves conduct integrated exercise with local authorities to prepare for potential disasters.



IT’S BEEN MORE THAN 11 YEARS SINCE HURRICANE KATRINA DEVASTATED SOUTHERN LOUISIANA. LTG RETIRED WILLIAM CALDWELL THEN COMMANDER OF THE 82ND AIRBORNE DIVISION REFLECTS ON HIS UNIT RESPONDING TO THE FLOODED CITY OF NEW ORLEANS



"THE SHEAR PRESENCE OF A LOT OF AMERICAN PARATROOPERS WALKING UP TO GROUPS PEOPLE WHO ARE UNRULY AND NEED HELP THERE IS AN IMMEDIATE ALMOST CALM YOU KNOW YOUR TAUGHT TO BE A SELFLESS SERVANT IN THE MILITARY AND IN THIS SITUATION WHEN WE CAN DO IT FOR OTHER AMERICANS IT WAS POSSIBLY ONE OF THE MOST GRATIFYING EXPERIENCE YOU CAN GET."



SOLDIERS FROM ARMY RESERVE NORTH COMMAND WERE ACTIVATED TO LEAD AN INTEGRATED HAZARDOUS MATERIAL TRAINING EVENT WITH LOCAL POLICE AND FIRE DEPARTMENTS IN MIAMI, FLORIDA. LT COL JAMES NELSON CHIEF OF CBRN PLANS EXPLAINS THE MISSION



"THE MILITARY FORCES ARE GOING TO HAVE TO WORK DIRECTLY IN CONTACT WITH THE FIRST RESPONDERS AND COMMUNICATE WITH THEM AND SHARE RESOURCES TO GET THIS MISSION COMPLETE."



