    Air Force Radio News 22 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: The Emerging Technologies Combined Test Force completed its first "Test High" above Edwards Air Force Base, California. Also, Air Mobility Command recently achieved a milestone with its electronic flight bag initiative.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 22 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

