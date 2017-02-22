Marine Minute

I'm Private first class Samantha Bray with your Marine Minute.

The Marine Corps will be receiving the Target Sight System for the AH-1Z Viper attack helicopter. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division awarded Lockheed Martin one-hundred fifty million dollars in follow-on contracts. The system provides the capability to identify and laser-designate targets at maximum weapon range.

Also in the Corps

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 23 stationed at Marine Air Station Miramar, California will return from pre-deployment training February 23. The squadron had been conducting training along with Carrier Air Wing 11 at Naval Air Station, Fallon Nevada since January 25th.

In Marine Corps history

Private First Class James Anderson Junior was the first African-American U.S. Marine Medal of Honor recipient. Anderson was awarded the Medal of Honor for heroism in February of 1967 while serving in Vietnam.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.