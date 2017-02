Soldiers Radio News

SRN022117A- Vice President Pence addresses the European Council and The NBA All-Star Team visits Baghram Airbase



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ADDRESSED REPORTERS AT THE EUROPEAN COUNCIL TO DISCUSS OUR COMMITMENT IN FUTURE EUROPEAN AND NATO MISSIONS.

"TODAY IT’S MY PRIVILEGE ON BEHALF OF PRESIDENT TRUMP TO EXPRESS THE STRONG COMMITMENT OF THE UNITED STATES TO CONTINUED COOPERATION AND PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EUROPEAN UNION. WHATEVER OUR DIFFERENCES OUR TWO CONTINENTS SHARE THE SAME HERITAGE, SAME VALUES AND SAME PURPOSE TO PROMOTE PEACE AND PROSPERITY THROUGH FREEDOM DEMOCRACY AND THE RULE OF LAW AND TO THOSE OBJECTIVES WE WILL REMAIN COMMITTED. ."



NBA ALL STARS TOOK TIME OUT OF THEIR BUSY SCHEDULES TO TRAVEL TO BAGHRAM AIRBASE AFGHANISTAN TO MEET AND GREET AND PLAY BALL WITH DEPLOYED SOLDIERS. IT WAS A VISIT THAT PARTICIPANT SPECIALIST JEQUAN GRIFFEN WILL NEVER FORGET.

".ITS A REALLY GREAT EXPERIENCE AND ITS ALSO SHOWING US THAT NOT JUST OUR PEOPLE BACK HOME CARE BUT IT’S ALSO NBA PLAYERS.”



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.