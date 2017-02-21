(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

    Science-Applications-International-Corporation unveiled its first Amphibious-Combat-Vehicle 1.1 prototype to the Marine Corps during a ceremony held at the company’s integration facility, February 21st, in Charleston, South Carolina. The Marine Corps will begin testing on the A-C-V next month. The 8x8-wheeled, armored-amphibious-vehicle has improved: survivability, mobility, and lethal capability tailored to transport Marine fighting units from ship to shore.
    (Also in the Corps)
    Around 16-hundred Marines recently took part in the jungle survival training course, Exercise Cobra-Gold-17, which is led by Thai troops in Thailand to learn what they can eat and drink in order to survive in the jungle. This training has been taking place every year for the last 36 years, where Marines typically drink cobra blood and eat scorpions.
    (Also in the news)
    Marine Lieutenant General Lawrence F. Snowden, who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima and led reconciliation reunions to the Pacific island in retirement, died Febuary 18th at Big-Bend-Hospice-House in Tallahassee, Florida. He was best known for his participation in "Reunion of Honor" missions to meet with Japanese veterans on the island, which started in 1985.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

