Marines, Service members from Thailand, and the Republic of Korea participated in an amphibious capabilities demonstration exercise Cobra Gold Feb. 17th at Hat Yao, in Rayong Province, Thailand. The training exercise developed to strengthen security and interoperability between the Kingdom of Thailand, the U.S. and other participating nations Sergeant Juan Urena says

"Just an amphibious exercise to secure this beach and obviously to showcase our ability to work with our host nation allies at Thailand. This helps build relationships just on the fact that obviously politically we are allies but on a small unit level it helps establish that brotherhood. Every time we get a chance to do something like this and showcase our ability to operate on that small unit level together and do it well is always a positive thing."

Also in the Corps

The Marine Corps has enquired manufactures about their ability to produce 11,000 more M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles in a Release for Information on the M27 last week. The M27 has a slightly longer range than the M4, and is able to hit targets out to 600 meters, while area fire is effective out to approximately 800 meters.

