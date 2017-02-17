Coast Guard responds to Harmony B mayday off Molokai, Hawaii

Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received a mayday call at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 17, 2017, from the master of the Harmony B hailing on VHF channel 16. A Coast Guard MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the 52-year-old man from his homemade 22-foot fiberglass vessel the Harmony B. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)