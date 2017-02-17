Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received a mayday call at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 17, 2017, from the master of the Harmony B hailing on VHF channel 16. A Coast Guard MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the 52-year-old man from his homemade 22-foot fiberglass vessel the Harmony B. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 17:59
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|46883
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104091977.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to Harmony B mayday off Molokai, Hawaii, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
