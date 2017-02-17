(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard responds to Harmony B mayday off Molokai, Hawaii

    Coast Guard responds to Harmony B mayday off Molokai, Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Watchstanders from the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center received a mayday call at 1:43 a.m. Feb. 17, 2017, from the master of the Harmony B hailing on VHF channel 16. A Coast Guard MH-65 dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Barbers Point safely hoisted the 52-year-old man from his homemade 22-foot fiberglass vessel the Harmony B. (U.S. Coast Guard audio by Coast Guard Sector Honolulu/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 17:59
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 46883
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104091977.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to Harmony B mayday off Molokai, Hawaii, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Multimedia available: Second successful rescue for Coast Guard aircrew out of Hawaii in less than 12 hours

    TAGS

    SAR
    D14
    MH-65
    Sector Honolulu
    mayday
    CGASBP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT