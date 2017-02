Soldiers Radio News

SRN021717B- “Not In My Squad” empowers junior leaders and Mississippi National Guard teams up with the DEA



THE NOT IN MY SQUAD METHOD WAS DEVELOPED TO EMPOWER OUR JUNIOR LEADERS. COMMAND SERGEANT MAJOR, MICHAEL CROSBY TALKS ABOUT THE POSITIVE IMPACT THE METHOD HAS ON HIS SOLDIERS AT THE 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION



"AND WHAT WE HAD WAS 4 DIFFERENT GROUPS BROKE DOWN TO 17 SQUAD LEADERS AND THEY WERE SHARING IDEAS AND SOCIALIZE DIFFERENT APPROACHES TO EMPOWER THEMSELVES AS SQUAD LEADERS. AND AS ONE NCO STATED SGM THIS IS PRICELESS."



THE MISSISSIPPI NATIONAL GUARD HELD TRAINING FOR MEMBERS OF THE DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION SPECIAL RESPONSE TEAM IN JACKSON MISSISSIPPI. CW2 RAYMOND HARPER EXPLAINS THE IMPORTANCE OF THE TRAINING,



".THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PARTNERSHIP IS TO HAVE A BETTER OVERALL PREPAREDNESS BETWEEN BOTH UNITS THAT PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW US TO BE BETTER PREPARED IN CASE OF A NATURAL DISASTER AND WE'LL BE ABLE TO REDUCE OUR RESPONSE TIME . "



