Soldiers Radio News

SRN021717A- Soldiers behavior off-post can jeopardize our Allied relationships and Tax centers are here to help!



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS BEHAVIOR OVERSEAS CAN HAVE INTERNATIONAL EFFECTS ON OUR RELATIONSHIPS WITH OUR ALLIES. MAJOR GENERAL JAMES F. PASQUARETTE WARNS US ON THE DANGERS OF OVERINDULGING IN A HOST COUNTRY



"DRINKING TOO MUCH IMPAIRS DECISION MAKING AND TOO OFTEN A BAD DECISION MADE OFF POST AFFECTS THE RELATIONSHIP WITH HOSTS. IT ALSO PUTS THOSE THAT DRINK TO MUCH AT RISK OF HARMING THEMSELVES OR OTHERS. CHECK YOURSELF AND OTHERS AROUND YOU, WE'LL ALL BE BETTER FOR IT. ."



IF YOU HAVEN'T DONE YOU'RE TAXES YET, TAX CENTERS ON MOST BASES WILL BE OPEN UNTIL JUNE OFFERING FREE HELPFUL TAX SERVICES FOR SOLDIERS. CAPTAIN NICOLE GROW FROM THE TAX CENTER AT YAKOTA JAPAN EXPLAINS HOW YOUR TAX PROFESSIONALS CAN HELP.



"THIS IS A GREAT RESOURCE AND IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS YOU CAN ALWAYS CALL THE TAX CENTER JUST TO ASK WERE AVAILABLE FOR THAT TOO. ."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.