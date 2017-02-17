(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    02.17.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
    For the first time on base, Marines from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina received a demonstration on a new type of artillery used in modern warfare. The High-Mobility-Artillery-Rocket-System was launched February 16th, in order to give Marines an up-close look at the type of firepower and artillery used in battle.
    (Also in the Corps)
    A Marine attending Marine Corps University at Marine Corps Base Quantico, recently developed a prototype 3-D printed water bottle. Based off of his experience while deployed in Afghanistan, Captain Justin Carrasco’s prototype will hopefully minimize the logistical footprint of packaged water bottles being transported in military convoys.
    (Also in the news)
    Marines are currently working with the Army to develop unmanned-aerial-vehicles in order to safely resupply-missions faster. The Joint-Tactical-Aerial-Resupply-Vehicle-Program is working with industry partners and vendors to provide prototypes, capable carrying up to 800 pounds, for evaluation later this year.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 13:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

