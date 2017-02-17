Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James Cody relinquished the duties and responsibilities of the Air Force's highest enlisted leader to the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of The Air Force Kaleth Wright, during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 11:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46873
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104090647.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 17 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT