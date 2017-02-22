(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Radio Report for February 22, 2017

    Pacific Radio Report for February 22, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.17.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report, Exercise Cope North 17 kicks off in Guam, and senior leaders mark a milestone during Cobra Gold 17 in Thailand.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.17.2017 01:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46869
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104089788.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 22, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Guam
    Cope North
    Thailand
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report
    Cobra Gold 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT