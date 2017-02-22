In this Pacific Radio Report, Exercise Cope North 17 kicks off in Guam, and senior leaders mark a milestone during Cobra Gold 17 in Thailand.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2017 01:18
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46869
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104089788.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2014
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Radio Report for February 22, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
