Soldiers Radio News

SRN021617B- The Military Advisor Training Academy opens its doors and 169th Signal Company volunteers with the elderly.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



A NEW MILITARY ADVISOR TRAINING ACADEMY HAS OPENED AT FORT BENNING GEORGIA TO TRAIN SOLDIERS ASSIGNED TO THE NEW SECURITY FORCE ASSISTANCE BRIGADE. DIRECTOR OF FORCE MANAGEMENT COLONEL BRIAN ELLIS HELPED DESIGN THE NEW BRIGADES.



"THEY WANT TO MORE EFFECTIVELY ADVICE THOSE SECURITY FORCES TO PRESERVE THE REIGN OF OUR BCT'S BY REDUCING THE NEED TO BREAK APART THOSE FORMATIONS TO CONDUCT SECURITY FORCE ASSISTANT MISSIONS ."



SOLDIERS FROM THE 169TH SIGNAL COMPANY SERVED MORE THAN 100 ELDERLY KOREAN CIVILIANS IN CELEBRATION OF THE KOREAN LUNAR NEW YEAR HOLIDAY. PFC YSMIN ELEY SAYS SHE FEELS HER VOLUNTEER WORK HELPS SET THE TONE FOR THE ENTIRE HOLIDAY.



".BEFORE THE HOLIDAY START KNOWING THAT THEY GOT HELP FROM OTHER PEOPLE VOLUNTEERS IT HELPS THEM BE IN A BETTER MOOD FOR THE HOLIDAY SEASON. "



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.