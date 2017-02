Soldiers Radio News

SRN021617A-livefire exercises kick off in Poland and Veterans share the history of military equipment



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



3RD BATTALION 29TH FIELD ARTILLERY REGIMENT SOLDIERS PARTICIPATED IN A MULTINATIONAL COMBINED ARMS EXERCISE IN POLAND IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. BATTALION COMMANDER LT. COL. DOUGLAS CHIMENTI TALKS ABOUT THE MESSAGE THAT THE TRAINING SENDS.



"THE MESSAGE OF THIS EXERCISE WAS TO BE ABLE TO SHOW OUR ALLIES WORKING TOGETHER SHOULDER TO SHOULDER AND FIGHTING TOGETHER TO DETER ANY AGGRESSION HERE IN EUROPE. WE ARE EUROPE STRONG.”



THE BATTLEFIELD HAS CHANGED DRAMATICALLY OVER THE LAST 100 YEARS. AT THE NEW JERSEY NATIONAL GUARD MILITIA MUSEUM VETERANS LIKE RETIRED ARMY LT. COLONEL BILL KALE EXPLAIN THE HISTORY BEHIND OUR MILITARY EQUIPMENT.



" THE BODY OF THE SOLDIER IS COVERED THE ONLY THING SHOWING WAS HIS HEAD AND THEN WITH THE USE OF ARTILLERY SHELLS WOULD BURST OVERHEAD AND SO MOST OF THE INJURIES IN WW1 WERE HEAD INJURIES. ."



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.