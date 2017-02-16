Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 improved critical skills at Higashihiroshima, Japan during Exercise Kamoshika Wrath. Sergeant Wil Whidden, Training Area Commander discusses the reasoning behind the training

SB:

"We conduct earth moving operations in regards to establishing the FOBs, setting a perimeter for defensive measures. That way whenever we support troops on the ground essentially the infantry warfighters is what we are looking at is establishing a place for logistical support."

Also in the Corps

Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 25 are working with the Army's joint tactical aerial resupply vehicle program on demos and feedback for unmanned aerial technology - such as a hoverbike at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The Army and Marine Corps are working hand in hand to create the hoverbike that will play key roles in operations around the world. The unmanned aerial technology will provide supplies faster and more safely. Further testing is planned for the summer.

