SOldiers Radio News

Sergeant Major of the Army briefs Senators about the health of the all-volunteer Army.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SERGEANT MAJOR OF THE ARMY, DANIEL DAILEY BRIEFS SENATORS ON THE HEALTH OF THE ALL VOLUNTEER ARMY.



"IF WE CONTINUE TO BE PLACED IN POSITIONS WHERE WE MUST CHOOSE BENEFITS OR TRAINING, WE WILL CERTAINLY LOSE OUT ON THE QUALITY AND TALENT DOWN THE ROAD. FISCAL UNCERTAINTY WILL RESULT IN LOSS OF CONFIDENCE IN OUR INSTITUTION, AND ULTIMATELY DEGRADE OUR ABILITY TO RETAIN AND RECRUIT. HAVING A MILITARY IS A REQUIREMENT FOR THE NATION BUT IT IS A CHOICE FOR THE INDIVIDUAL."



WHEN ASKED ABOUT THE SOLDIER FOR LIFE PROGRAM, HE SAYS THAT IT HAS HELPED REDUCE THE ARMY'S UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION FROM OVER 500 MILLION TO JUST OVER 172 MILLION DOLLARS BECAUSE THE ARMY IS ASSISTING SOLDIERS IN FINDING JOBS AFTER THE MILITARY.



"AND IT REALLY IS AN INVESTMENT IN OUR FUTURE. IT'S AN INVESTMENT THAT TELLS AMERICA THAT WE BELIEVE IN THESE YOUNG MEN AND WOMEN AND THEY'RE VALUED ENOUGH TO INVEST IN THEM FOR THE FUTURE."



