Soldiers Radio News

The Army is receiving its first women recruits into combat MOSs this year and an Army Chaplain extends a warm welcome to Korean Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



WOMEN ARE NOW ABLE TO TAKE ANY JOB THE ARMY OFFERS AND 19 YEAR OLD TAKIYAH CARROLL IS AMONG THE FIRST TO SHIP TO FORT BENNING FOR INFANTRY BASIC. SHE'S READY FOR ANY CHALLENGE, AND INTENDS TO GO THE DISTANCE,



"SO I WANT TO GO AIRBORNE OR AIR ASSAULT! IF THEY OFFER ME I'M GOING TAKE IT. I WANT TO MAKE A CAREER OUT OF IT. MY FULL 20 YEARS I'M GOING TO GO FOR."



CHAPELS IN KOREA AREN'T JUST FOR U-S SOLDIERS. CHAPLAIN CAPTAIN SCOTT NORMAN INVITES KOREAN SOLDIERS FOR A SPECIAL SERVICE AND A HOME-COOKED MEAL PREPARED BY HIS WIFE.



"THE REASON WHY I BELIEVE THAT THIS SERVICE IS SO SPECIAL IS BECAUSE ITS GREAT FOOD, GREAT FELLOWSHIP, GREAT WORSHIP AND HOPEFULLY, GREAT PREACHING. WE ARE A COMMUNITY OF LOVING AND REALLY WANT TO SHARE THE GOSPEL."



THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.