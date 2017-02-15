Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.15.2017 15:33 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46836 Filename: 1702/DOD_104084340.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 30

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 15 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.