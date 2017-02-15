Today's Story: Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, James Cody makes a case for the importance of Airmen's compensation on Capitol Hill.
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2017 15:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46836
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104084340.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|30
This work, Air Force Radio News 15 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
