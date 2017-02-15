(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    Marines with 2nd Battalion, 6th Marines “The Spartans” were recently involved in Spartan Emerging Technology and Innovation Week at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The event featured various training technologies-from quadcopters to augmented reality-developed with support from the Office of Naval Research. The new technology allows Marines to conduct simulation-based exercises, to better their decision-making skills in training and in the warzone.
    Also in the Corps
    Corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion participated in a Tactical Combat Casualty Care training exercise February 6th through 10th, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. During the training the Corpsmen went through a simulation patrol that entailed enemy contact, rushing to simulated casualties then dragging them out of the line of fire to render care and transport them to an aircraft. These training exercises are meant to prepare the corpsmen for combat situations.
    Also in the news
    The Marine Corps will soon be releasing its "Marine Aviation Plan 2017". The plan will highlight the Corps' pursuit for upgrades in a new sensor on the nose of the MV-22 Osprey, both for safety of flight, and to eventually lead the way to adding the Harvest-Hawk bolt-on/bolt-off kit to the prominent Marine tiltrotor aircraft. The kit includes the Intrepid Tiger electronic warfare pod and kinetic weapons such as Hellfire missiles for more-precision strikes on enemy targets.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.15.2017 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46833
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104083950.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
