Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein, thanks Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, James Cody, and wishes Chief Cody the best on his life after retirement. Also, for the first time MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft integrated with F-35 aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 15:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46824
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104079969.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, Air Force Radio News 14 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT