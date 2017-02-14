Air Force Radio News 14 February 2017 A

Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein, thanks Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, James Cody, and wishes Chief Cody the best on his life after retirement. Also, for the first time MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft integrated with F-35 aircraft during Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada.