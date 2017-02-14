Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

Marines with Task-Force-Southwest recently practiced flying new drone technology, known as the Instant-Eye small-unmanned-aerial-system, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The drones allow operators to record surveillance and execute reconnaissance in small, confined areas which are otherwise inoperable with larger aircraft. Task-Force-Southwest is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan in the spring, in order to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police.

(Also happening in the Corps)

Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion participated in a grenade-assault training-course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune February 9th. The course prepared Marines to utilize the M67-fragmentation-hand-grenade, and is in preparation for an upcoming Integrated-Training-Exercise at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center in Twenty-Nine Palms, California.

(Also in the news)

The Marine Corps presented the Purple Heart medal to 91-year-old Lee Anderson February 9th, who 72 years earlier, earned the medal after being injured fighting in the famous battle of Iwa Jima during World War II.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.