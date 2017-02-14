(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
    Marines with Task-Force-Southwest recently practiced flying new drone technology, known as the Instant-Eye small-unmanned-aerial-system, at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The drones allow operators to record surveillance and execute reconnaissance in small, confined areas which are otherwise inoperable with larger aircraft. Task-Force-Southwest is scheduled to deploy to Afghanistan in the spring, in order to train, advise and assist the Afghan National Army 215th Corps and 505th Zone National Police.
    (Also happening in the Corps)
    Marines with 2nd Law Enforcement Battalion participated in a grenade-assault training-course at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune February 9th. The course prepared Marines to utilize the M67-fragmentation-hand-grenade, and is in preparation for an upcoming Integrated-Training-Exercise at Marine Air-Ground Combat Center in Twenty-Nine Palms, California.
    (Also in the news)
    The Marine Corps presented the Purple Heart medal to 91-year-old Lee Anderson February 9th, who 72 years earlier, earned the medal after being injured fighting in the famous battle of Iwa Jima during World War II.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 13:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46818
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104079717.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Deploy
    USMC
    Drones
    WWII
    Afghanistan
    Twenty-Nine Palms
    Camp Lejeune
    Marine Air Ground Combat Center
    M67
    Marine Minute
    2nd Law Enforcement Battalion
    Integrated Training Exercise
    Iwa Jima
    Fragmentation Hand Grenade
    Instant Eye
    Task Force Southwest
    DMAMAMM
    Grenade Assault Training Course
    Lee Anderson

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT