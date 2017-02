Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers in Japan compete against Servicemembers from other branches for Best Warrior and volunteer service in the military can be a rewarding way to spend your free time.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



THE U-S ARMY HELD THE JAPAN BEST WARRIOR CHALLENGE ON OKINAWA. SERGEANT DAREN SUGUITAN SAYS THE COMPETITION TAUGHT HIM THAT THERE IS MORE TO BEING A SOLDIER THAN JUST YOUR JOB.



"THIS COMPETITION SO FAR HAS CHANGED ME IN A WAY THAT THERE'S SO MUCH MORE THAN JUST YOUR SPECIFIC JOB THAN BEING IN THE ARMY. THERE'S SO MANY MORE INDIVIDUAL TASKS THAT EVERY BASIC SOLDIER SHOULD KNOW AND LEARN HOW TO DO."



SOLDIERS STATIONED IN KOREA FIND THAT VOLUNTEERING IS A PRODUCTIVE USE OF THEIR EXTRA TIME. STAFF SERGEANT GLEN THOMPSON SAYS HE LIKES TO SET A GOOD EXAMPLE AND ENJOYS THE REWARDING FEELING HE GETS FROM HELPING OTHERS.



"I VOLUNTEER BECAUSE I FEEL LIKE WE HAVE TO VOLUNTEER. AS LEADERS WE NEED TO SET THE EXAMPLE. IT'S THAT SELF SATISFACTION WHEN THEY COME TO YOU AND SAY, 'HEY, I NEED SOME HELP,' AND IT'S SELF REWARDING TO BE ABLE TO PROVIDE IT TO THEM."



