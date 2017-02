Soldiers Radio News

Exercise Cobra Gold kicks off in Thailand and US Troops are ready for some Allied Training.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM THE FIRST BATTALION, 23RD INFANTRY REGIMENT ARE IN THAILAND FOR EXERCISE COBRA GOLD. COMMANDER, LIEUTENANT COLONEL TEDDY KLEISNER SAYS IT'S AN IMPORTANT EVENT FOR THE THAI - U-S ALLIANCE.



"WE'RE HERE FOR EXERCISE COBRA GOLD. THIS IS THE FIRST TIME THAT OUR BATTALION HAS GOTTEN TO DO THAT EXERCISE BUT ITS THE 36TH TIME THE UNITED STATES ARMY HAS WHICH TELLS YOU A LOT ABOUT THE ALLIANCE THAT WE HAVE WITH THE ROYAL THAI ARMY."



MEAL SERVICE IN THAILAND WILL BE A TIME FOR TROOPS FROM BOTH ARMIES TO STRENGTHEN BONDS. STAFF SERGEANT EDWARD HARRISON SAYS HIS COOKS WILL PROVIDE MEAL SERVICE FOR THE ENTIRE TASK FORCE.



"OUR MISSION IS TO FEED THE TROOPS OVER HERE. SO WE'RE GONNA SUPPORT ALL OF THE TASK FORCES THAT HAVE JOINED TOGETHER OVER HERE IN THAILAND. WE'RE GONNA FEED THOSE GUYS TOGETHER."



