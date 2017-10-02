Listen to the Regimental Sergeant Major Alvin J. Chaplin discuss 56M identity and the way ahead for Religious Affairs Specialist NCOs.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2017 11:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46812
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104079249.mp3
|Length:
|00:07:46
|Composer
|Comms Cell
|Year
|2017
|Location:
|U.S. ARMY PENTAGON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, My Mike Minute, by Destiny Ridguard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
