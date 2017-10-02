(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    My Mike Minute

    My Mike Minute

    U.S. ARMY PENTAGON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Audio by Destiny Ridguard 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    Listen to the Regimental Sergeant Major Alvin J. Chaplin discuss 56M identity and the way ahead for Religious Affairs Specialist NCOs.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.14.2017 11:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46812
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104079249.mp3
    Length: 00:07:46
    Composer Comms Cell
    Year 2017
    Location: U.S. ARMY PENTAGON, DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My Mike Minute, by Destiny Ridguard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SGM
    OCCH Social
    My Mike Minute
    RSGM
    Alvin J. Chaplin

    • LEAVE A COMMENT