Today's Stories: Beale Air Force Base, California, shelters evacuees in response to the Oroville Dam spillway emergency. Also, security forces advisers from Train, Advise, Assist Command trained Afghan Air Force security forces on response procedures to an insider threat at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan.
|02.13.2017
|02.13.2017 14:51
|Newscasts
|46807
|1702/DOD_104074225.mp3
|00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|2
|0
|0
|25
This work, Air Force Radio News 13 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
