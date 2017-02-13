(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Beale Air Force Base, California, shelters evacuees in response to the Oroville Dam spillway emergency. Also, security forces advisers from Train, Advise, Assist Command trained Afghan Air Force security forces on response procedures to an insider threat at Kabul Air Wing, Afghanistan.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 February 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

