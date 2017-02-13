(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 13 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing return to Aviano Air Base, Italy, after a seven month deployment to Camp Lemonniera, Dijibouti. Also, Airmen and members of the Royal Australian Air Force recently struck ISIS in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 13 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

