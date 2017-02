Soldiers Radio News

SRN021317B- US Corp of Engineers maintains their tradition of hard work and Maintaining Allied Partnerships is the key to success.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SINCE 1957 THE US CORP OF ENGINEERS FAR EAST DISTRICT HAS BEEN SUPPORTING SERVICEMEMBERS IN KOREA. COMMANDER COL STEPHEN BALES IS PROUD OF THE HARD WORK HIS TEAM HAS DONE ON THE NEWLY RENOVATED CAMP HUMPHRY’S NOW THE LARGEST US ARMY GARRISON IN ASIA.



"THE HARD WORK AND DEDICATED PROFESSIONALS ALL PAY A VITAL ROLE IN OUR CONTINUED SUCCESS OUR PROFESSIONAL WORKFORCE CONTINUES THE LONG LEGACY AND TRADITION OF EXCELLENCE IN THE FAR EAST DISTRICT. ."



MAINTAINING OUR ALLIED PARTNERSHIPS IS A FUNDAMENTAL RESPONSIBILITY. US ARMY JAPAN COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL JAMES PASQUARETTE SPEAKS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF OUR REGIONAL PARTNERSHIPS



"US ARMY JAPAN IS A BILATERAL PARTNER OF THE JAPAN GROUND SELF DEFENSE FORCE WE WORK VERY CLOSELY WITH THEM TO HELP THEM REALIZE WHERE THEY WANT TO BE IN THE FUTURE AND WE ALSO LEARN FROM THEM ON HOW WE CAN IMPROVE OUR OPERATIONS HERE. ."





READ MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL AND WHILE YOU'RE THERE, LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" ALSO LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.