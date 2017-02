Soldiers Radio News

SRN021317A- Colonel John Dorian briefs reporters on our progress in liberating Rocca, and 64th Brigade Support Battalion receives a welcome in Poland



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COLONEL JOHN DORIAN BRIEFS REPORTERS FROM BAGHDAD IRAQ TO UPDATE OUR PROGRESS IN LIBERATING ROCCA. .



"THEY'VE COMPLETELY ISOLATED FROM THE NORTH AND EAST AND NOW THEY'VE BEGUN ISOLATING TO THE WEST AND WHAT THIS WILL DO IS LIMIT THE ABILITY OF ISIS FIGHTERS TO ESCAPE THE CITY OR CONDUCT OPERATIONS OUTSIDE OF SYRIA AN IRAQ"



THE 64TH BRIGADE SUPPORT BATALIAN3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM 4TH INFANTRY DIVISION WERE WELCOMED BY THE CITIZENS OF POLAND WAS THEY ARRIVED IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. A MISSION THE 64TH BSB COMMANDER LTC ROBERT ROCHON SAYS THEY ARE READY FOR



"THE 3RD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM STANDS SIDE BY SIDE WITH THE POLISH ARMY TO COUNTER ANY AGGRESSION AGAINST OUR ALLIES WE ARE COMMITTED TO PEACE AND PROSPERITY IN EUROPE."



