The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, recently updated his first fragmentary order that includes the creation of a new, three-star billet for information environment operations. The new deputy commandant position will be established by the end of the year, and will help better organize the Corps by consolidating leadership in the intelligence and operations fields.

Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived in Sattahip, Thailand February 10th in preparation for Exercise Cobra Gold. Cobra Gold is scheduled to begin February 14th, and is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The exercise is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.

The Marine Corps, through Program Executive Officer Land Systems, is expected to deliver 144 Utility-Task-Vehicles to infantry Marines at the regiment-level starting later this month. The ultralight and rugged off-road vehicles will improve mission-readiness by providing rapid logistics-support in the field; being able to carry up to four Marines or 15-hundred pounds of supplies.

