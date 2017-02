Soldiers Radio News

SRN021017B- General John Nicholson Jr. testifies at the Armed Services Committee and Virtual training benefits soldiers.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COMMANDER OF NATO'S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN AFGHANISTAN GEN JOHN W. NICHOLSON JR. TESTIFIED AT THE SENATE ARMED SERVICE COMMITTEE ON OUR PROGRESS IN AFGHANISTAN. GENERAL NICHOLSON TOOK A MOMENT TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO HAVE FALLEN DURING OUR 16 YEARS OF DEPLOYMENTS.



".WE ESPECIALLY REMEMBER THOSE WHO HAVE MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE FOR OUR COUNTRY AND AFGHANISTAN. THEIR STRENGTH INSPIRES US, TO DO OUR JOBS AND OUR PLEDGE IS WE WILL DELIVER ON THEIR SACRIFICE. ”



LIEUTENANT COLONEL MICHAEL STINCHFIELD OF THE COMBINED ARMS CENTER TRAINING INNOVATION FACILITY SAYS VIRTUAL TRAINING DOESN'T JUST REDUCE COSTS AND LOWERS PHYSICAL RISKS FOR TRAINING SOLDIERS IT LETS THEM HAVE A LITTLE BIT OF FUN.



"THE SOLDIERS SHOULD BE VERY EXCITED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF TRAINING IN THE ARMY. BECAUSE WE ARE LOOKING AT THE GAMES INDUSTRY AND WERE LOOKING AT OTHER WAYS THINGS ARE BEING DONE."



