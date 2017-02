Soldiers Radio News

SRN02102017- Virtual applications could help plan missions and Servicemembers ruck for suicide prevention.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



VIRTUAL REALITY ISN'T JUST FOR TRAINING ANY MORE. LIEUTENANT COLONEL MICHAEL STINCHFIELD OF THE COMBINED ARMS CENTER TRAINING INNOVATION FACILITY SAYS COMMANDERS COULD FIND VIRTUAL SAND TABLES IN OPERATIONS SOONER THAN WE THINK.



"IF YOU CAN GO CAPTURE THAT FOOTAGE WITH A TACTICAL DRONE AND BE ABLE TO WALK THROUGH THAT TERRAIN AND SEE ALL THE ANGLES AND PUT GRAPHICS DOWN ON THE GROUND AND EVEN SEE WHAT THE ENEMY MIGHT SEE FROM HIS POSITION…IN WHICH TO PLAN WITH, THERE’S A LOT OF BENEFIT TO THAT. .”



.SERVICEMEMBERS FROM OSAN AIRBASE KOREA RUCKED 22 MILES, TO RAISE AWARENESS OF THE 22 VETERAN SUICIDES THAT HAPPEN EVERY DAY. SSG KYLE CAUSEY SENDS HIS MESSAGE OUT TO ANY VETERAN WHO MAY BE CONTEMPLATING SUICIDE.



"NEVER QUIT IT’S NEVER OVER AND THERE ARE PLENTY OF PEOPLE OUT THERE WHO ARE HERE FOR YOU IF YOU NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TOO."



YOU CAN SEE THE STORY ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.