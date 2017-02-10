(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 10 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Will Rogers Air National Guard Base, Oklahoma receives 8 new aircraft Shelters. Also, the Air Force is starting a new leadership development course for civilian personnel.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 10 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Leadership Development Course
    Civilian Leaders
    AFRN
    Will Rogers Air National Guard
    Aircraft Shelters

